Letter: Fight hostile takeover; Post-Dispatch is part of our fabric

Regarding “ Lee Enterprises asks investors to help fight off hedge fund ” (Jan. 24): The very last thing the Post-Dispatch needs is to be swallowed up by what I regard as a greedy hedge fund, Alden Global Capital, that would cut costs to the bone and eviscerate our precious truth-telling journalism, all in the phony name of efficiency.

The Post-Dispatch is part of our St. Louis fabric. I don’t believe Alden should be trusted for whatever it might claim. The Lee Enterprises board of directors must pull out all the stops to stop these predators. No matter how high a price Alden might go, it would never be high enough. This city needs no more sellouts.