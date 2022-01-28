 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Fight hostile takeover; Post-Dispatch is part of our fabric

  • 0
Lee Enterprises rejects takeover bid from Alden hedge fund

FILE - A pressman grabs a freshly printed paper off the press at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's printing facility in Maryland Heights, Mo. in this Nov. 11, 2008 file photo. Newspaper publisher Lee Enterprises has rejected a takeover offer from the Alden Global Capital hedge fund that is one of the largest newspaper owners in the country with a reputation for intense cost cuts and layoffs. Lee said Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 that its board unanimously rejected Alden’s offer to buy the company for $24 per share or about $141 million because it “grossly undervalues” Lee. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

 Jeff Roberson

Regarding “Lee Enterprises asks investors to help fight off hedge fund” (Jan. 24): The very last thing the Post-Dispatch needs is to be swallowed up by what I regard as a greedy hedge fund, Alden Global Capital, that would cut costs to the bone and eviscerate our precious truth-telling journalism, all in the phony name of efficiency.

The Post-Dispatch is part of our St. Louis fabric. I don’t believe Alden should be trusted for whatever it might claim. The Lee Enterprises board of directors must pull out all the stops to stop these predators. No matter how high a price Alden might go, it would never be high enough. This city needs no more sellouts.

Laurence C. Day • Ladue

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News