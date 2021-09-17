Letter: Fighting bioterrorism will require even greater sacrifice

Americans typically clamor for high-tech solutions to solve both mundane and daunting problems. So it would seem to be a no-brainer that the extraordinary technology that led to the rapid development of the coronavirus vaccine would be enthusiastically embraced by all but the flat Earth crowd.

Related to the pandemic, we should also be aware of the potential of biological warfare. Often referred to as the “poor man’s nuclear bomb,” biological agents are cheap and relatively easy to concoct. Envision a couple of trained microbiologists working for terrorists or other adversaries to cook up a deadly potion. Deployment of the brew in the United States would likely be no more difficult than smuggling illegal drugs or exotic pets.

Thankfully, the federal government has the National Biodefense Strategy that is built, in part, around medical countermeasures including mitigation, vaccines etc., all of which would certainly need to be more stringent and intrusive than anything in today’s protective directives for the coronavirus. It will be America’s shield. The current admonitions to wear masks and get vaccinated will look like a walk in the park compared to what would be required in the event of a powerful, malicious biological attack by a traditional enemy or a radical terrorist group.