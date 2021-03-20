 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Fighting pandemic globally promises a quicker end
0 comments

Letter: Fighting pandemic globally promises a quicker end

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
The Latest: Serbia closes bars, shops to fight virus surge

An Indian policeman receives the Covishield COVID-19 vaccine at a government hospital in Hyderabad, India, Friday, March 12, 2021. Pandemic-weary and sequestered mostly in their homes for a year, India's elderly are now standing in long lines at vaccination sites, then rolling up their sleeves to get shots protecting them against the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

 Mahesh Kumar A

 

Regarding “‘COVID-seclusion’ Alzheimer’s deaths climbed as pandemic isolation took toll” (March 15): The news of the pandemic’s toll on people suffering from Alzheimer’s is extremely sad, and we need to take the right steps to end this soon.

President Joe Biden and our members of Congress deserve thanks for passing the coronavirus relief bill. This bill not only provides stimulus checks to struggling Americans, an increase in rental assistance, and a child tax credit, it also provides $11 billion for a global response to the pandemic.

Fighting the virus globally is one of the right steps to end this pandemic, particularly given the surge of variants from other countries, and opening up air travel and international business. One year into the pandemic, we have finally included funding for global assistance, putting us on the road to end the pandemic and enabling us to visit and hug our parents and grandparents.

Raj Jalad • Creve Coeur

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports