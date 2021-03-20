Letter: Fighting pandemic globally promises a quicker end

Regarding “‘COVID-seclusion’ Alzheimer’s deaths climbed as pandemic isolation took toll” (March 15): The news of the pandemic’s toll on people suffering from Alzheimer’s is extremely sad, and we need to take the right steps to end this soon.

President Joe Biden and our members of Congress deserve thanks for passing the coronavirus relief bill. This bill not only provides stimulus checks to struggling Americans, an increase in rental assistance, and a child tax credit, it also provides $11 billion for a global response to the pandemic.

Fighting the virus globally is one of the right steps to end this pandemic, particularly given the surge of variants from other countries, and opening up air travel and international business. One year into the pandemic, we have finally included funding for global assistance, putting us on the road to end the pandemic and enabling us to visit and hug our parents and grandparents.

Raj Jalad • Creve Coeur