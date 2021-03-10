Letter: Filibuster necessary to assure the minority has a voice

The writers of the Constitution in 1787 may or may not have wanted to spend all those months arguing about interstate commerce, slavery, federalism or how all the states could be represented fairly. But rather than going fishing, playing golf, attending cocktail parties or flying to Cancun, they stayed in Philadelphia and debated.

Fortunately for us, they compromised. No one got everything they wanted. But I’d like to think that for the good of the new country, which we now enjoy, those men acted on the belief that freedom for everyone was the wisest path. Sure, limitations and responsibilities for such freedoms followed, but to no one’s dismay. American blood had already softened America’s soil in the fight for our freedoms, and these men felt the sad price in their hearts. The decisions of Congress in 1776 were not perfect. Nothing about democracy is. We need the filibuster at times to slow down the emotion (and the pressure from lobbyists) to persuade the majority and the minority to compromise using thoughtful decision-making. Cooperation among honest men could end up being an American political tradition.