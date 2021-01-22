Letter: Filthy streets and illegal dumps can lead to more crime

Regarding “Next to Normandy High, a giant dumping ground on land owned by St. Louis County” (Jan. 18): I find it inexplicable that the leaders in St. Louis and St. Louis County allow the enormous number of alleys, streets and vacant lots to be left as a tragic reminder of poverty and neglect. I’m sure that St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson don’t have trash in their neighborhoods.

Around Christmas, I took toys and clothes to St. Augustine Wellston Center. It was a cold, gray day, and there were many people there waiting for the food pantry to open. No one looked up, just stood around looking at the ground. The dejection and need was heart wrenching. Compounding to the misery were boarded up buildings and streets and lots overrun with trash.

Our city and county leaders haven’t addressed this because they say funding isn’t available. You cannot put a price on something that has so much impact on people’s lives and health. Does no one see the correlation between crime and filthy streets and neighborhoods?

Lynn Allen • Kirkwood