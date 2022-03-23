 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Finding a way to help Ukrainians struggling with war

Ukraine says Russia seized relief workers in Mariupol convoy

A car destroyed by shelling is seen in a street in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)

 Andrew Marienko

Two weeks ago, Airbnb suspended all fees for rentals in Ukraine. Any money spent on a rental would go directly to the owner within 24 to 48 hours. My husband and I decided to do a rental. We rented a two-bedroom flat in the Kharkiv city center from a woman named Marina. In some small way, I hoped that this would help someone going through the unimaginable horror of war.

What else do you do, how else does someone help from Springfield, Missouri? My church is involved and contributes to worldwide humanitarian relief projects and I contribute there. Yet, this felt different, a way to personally help someone.

Since renting the flat from Marina, she has emailed me three times. Each email is more graphic and heartbreaking than the previous. In each, Marina is asking that the world hear her story.

Ann Lewis • Springfield, Mo.

