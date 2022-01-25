Letter: Firefighters shouldn't risk lives for abandoned buildings

Regarding the editorial " Firefighter's death has everything to do with vacancies and homelessness" (Jan. 15): The death of young St. Louis firefighter Benjamin Polson was tragic. The fact that he died fighting a fire in one of the 10,000 vacant, abandoned buildings in the city makes it sadder still.

I think the city needs to take whatever money is needed from the NFL-Kroenke settlement and contract with a local demolition company to tear down these abandoned buildings. An empty lot would be preferable to a crumbling, hazardous building. Firefighter Polson should not have died fighting a fire in that place.