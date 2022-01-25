 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Firefighters shouldn't risk lives for abandoned buildings

Firefighter Benjamin Polson funeral

A flag and Benjamin Polson's helmet, jacket, boots and pants are carried out of Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis at the end of Polson's funeral service on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

Regarding the editorial "Firefighter's death has everything to do with vacancies and homelessness" (Jan. 15): The death of young St. Louis firefighter Benjamin Polson was tragic. The fact that he died fighting a fire in one of the 10,000 vacant, abandoned buildings in the city makes it sadder still.

I think the city needs to take whatever money is needed from the NFL-Kroenke settlement and contract with a local demolition company to tear down these abandoned buildings. An empty lot would be preferable to a crumbling, hazardous building. Firefighter Polson should not have died fighting a fire in that place.

Joel Harriss • St. Louis

