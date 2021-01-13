 Skip to main content
Letter: First Amendment has nothing to do with book business
Regarding "Simon & Schuster drops book by Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley" (Jan. 7): Sen. Josh Hawley claims that cancellation of his book contract is “Orwellian” and an “assault on the First Amendment.” If he is the U.S. constitutional lawyer he claims to be, he knows this has nothing to do with the First Amendment. This is simply capitalism doing what it does best. Simon & Schuster anticipated Hawley, a potential presidential candidate in 2024, would be good for profit-making sales. As an elected senator who has undermined democracy and propagated lies about the election, Hawley has prompted the company to determine that publication of his book would be a greater financial loss and a potential lawsuit. That is their right.

Judith Ogilvie • Creve Coeur

