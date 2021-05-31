Letter: First Black woman judge is a Rosati-Kain graduate

Gov. Mike Parson deserves praise for appointing Judge Robin Ransom to be the first Black woman on the Missouri Supreme Court. The Post-Dispatch article (“For the first time, a Black woman will serve on the Missouri Supreme Court,” May 25) showed her to be highly qualified for the post.
One important aspect of her background was missing from the coverage. Surely readers will want to know where she went to high school. Happily I can provide that information: Rosati-Kain High School in St. Louis, class of 1985.
Betsey Anderson • Webster Groves