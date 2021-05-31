 Skip to main content
Letter: First Black woman judge is a Rosati-Kain graduate
Letter: First Black woman judge is a Rosati-Kain graduate

Missouri Supreme Court Judge

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson looks on as the newest member of the Missouri Supreme Court, Judge Robin Ransom, addresses the media after being introduced by Parson during a press conference Monday, May 24, 2021, at his Capitol office in Jefferson City, Mo. Ransom was selected from 25 applicants for the position. (Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP)

 Julie Smith

Gov. Mike Parson deserves praise for appointing Judge Robin Ransom to be the first Black woman on the Missouri Supreme Court. The Post-Dispatch article (“For the first time, a Black woman will serve on the Missouri Supreme Court,” May 25) showed her to be highly qualified for the post.

One important aspect of her background was missing from the coverage. Surely readers will want to know where she went to high school. Happily I can provide that information: Rosati-Kain High School in St. Louis, class of 1985.

Betsey Anderson • Webster Groves

