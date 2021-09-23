Letter: First responders show compassion for all types of life

There has been much recent and well-deserved praise given the first responders on 9/11, but there are smaller incidents that also merit praise. We live in a high rise that overlooks a portion of Washington Avenue. Recently one evening, I heard a very loud fire truck siren eastbound on Washington when suddenly the siren stopped. Moments later I saw a horse-drawn carriage westbound where the fire truck had been. A few seconds later, the siren resumed. The siren operator recognized the startling effect the noise would have on the horse.