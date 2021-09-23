 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: First responders show compassion for all types of life
0 comments

Letter: First responders show compassion for all types of life

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carriage Rides in the city

St. Louis Trolley & Carriage Company driver Cynthia Steinman of Arnold takes a photo of Jarika Jefferson and her daughter Xoe, 5, of Hazelwood with Chuck the horse before they go on a carriage ride on Monday, July 14, 2014. St. Louis health director Pamela Walker would like to see horse-drawn carriage rides banned in St. Louis.  Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

There has been much recent and well-deserved praise given the first responders on 9/11, but there are smaller incidents that also merit praise. We live in a high rise that overlooks a portion of Washington Avenue. Recently one evening, I heard a very loud fire truck siren eastbound on Washington when suddenly the siren stopped. Moments later I saw a horse-drawn carriage westbound where the fire truck had been. A few seconds later, the siren resumed. The siren operator recognized the startling effect the noise would have on the horse.

Steve Fuller • St. Louis 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News