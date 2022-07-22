Letter: First Roe ruling was correct: Women have a right to privacy

Regarding “Missouri’s women just became second-class citizens. But they can still vote.” (June 25): In my opinion, what is missing from the editorial is any analysis of how the Constitution prohibits most laws limiting abortion.

In the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, Justice Harry Blackmun admitted that the Constitution never mentions a right of privacy. Instead, he discerned such a right in the First, Ninth, or 14th Amendments. He asserts that this right of privacy “is broad enough to encompass a woman’s decision whether or not to terminate her pregnancy.”

The Planned Parenthood v. Casey decision in 1992 cited only the 14th Amendment’s promise that no state shall “deprive any person” of liberty “without due process of law” in support of abortion rights. The Casey dissenters insisted such words do not imply the liberty to terminate a pregnancy, the “purposeful termination of a potential life,” especially because abortion had been illegal under most circumstances throughout American history. Dissenter Justice Antonin Scalia compared Roe to the Dred Scott case. After winning in the St. Louis court, the Scotts lost in the Supreme Court, because, the court said they were not citizens.

It took the Civil War and the adoption of the 13th and 14th Amendments to establish that people of African descent could finally be regarded as U.S. citizens.

Canice Timothy Rice, Jr. • St. Louis