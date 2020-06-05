Letter:First step is to obey a police officer’s reasonable request

Regarding “The return of the ‘failure to comply’ charge as a tool of police control in north St. Louis County” (May 31): Tony Messenger’s column professes that the “failure to comply” charge is being used in a racially biased way against African Americans. In his example, a black officer asked a black process server for his driver’s license to verify his identity. Since the server didn’t comply, the policeman handcuffed and detained him for six hours.
Messenger claims, irrationally, that “failure to comply” is used unjustly against black people, and ridiculously assumes it is the cause of racial discord.
Actually, the reverse is true. The refusal by African Americans to comply with police requests may have been a trigger behind many of the recent riots. An easy example is Michael Brown refusing to get out of the street, allegedly striking an officer, and then charging the officer when ordered to stop.
Messenger contends that police enforcement of “failure to comply” helps increase racial tension and riots, but in actuality, blacks failing to comply with a police officer’s reasonable requests may contribute to riots and demonstrations.
Until black and white people quit resisting reasonable police requests, the police must continue to do their job to protect the rest of society, both black and white.
Dan Fischer • Lake St. Louis
