Letter: Fitch prefers to throw stones instead of solving problems
Letter: Fitch prefers to throw stones instead of solving problems

Regarding "St. Louis County Council Republicans, protesters defy mask requirement in council chambers" (Oct. 20): Does St. Louis County Council member Tim Fitch have any solutions to the various problems that St. Louis County faces? I think not.

In my opinion, he cares not a whit about the coronavirus. Why else would he ignore the science of disease prevention and encourage the wingnut anti-mask brigade? His commitment to ethics and public accountability leads him to strident criticism of the acting health director, Faisal Khan, while earlier this year he voted to give County Police Chief Mary Barton support because she needed to be “given more time and a measure of ‘grace’ in view of her short tenure as chief.” Conflicting standards for conduct? And then there is the obnoxious name-calling that he directs at St. Louis County Executive Sam Page.

I don't believe he has any solutions in his conduct. He would rather just say no and throw stones instead of actually being constructive. But now he wants to take away the partisan designation of all elected county officials. Is this so he can obscure his (and his cohorts) affiliations with former President Donald Trump?

Michael Meredith • Creve Coeur 

