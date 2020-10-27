 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Fitch's attack on Page's medical duties is sadly petty
0 comments

Letter: Fitch's attack on Page's medical duties is sadly petty

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Sam Page's information on the Western Anesthesiology website

From the Western Anesthesiology Associates, Inc., website.

Regarding "Page accused of violating county charter for side job at hospital" (Oct. 21): St. Louis County Council member Tim Fitch, a Republican, is attacking St. Louis County Executive Sam Page for the heinous crime of working in health care and actually having the audacity to work one shift a month as an anesthesiologist.

I'm shocked that Fitch is petty enough to try to make this an issue in the middle of a pandemic when Page has done more than anyone else to keep St. Louis County's positivity rates among the lowest in the entire state. I am deeply upset at the council's attempts to politicize this health care crisis. By all accounts, Page is also a respected doctor, and I do not see a problem with his working one shift a month. Fitch is trying to create a last minute pre-election scandal where none exists.

Kathleen Mattis • Webster Groves 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports