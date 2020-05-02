Letter: Fix the ballot now and allow mail-in voting

Regarding “Lawsuit seeks to ease absentee voting laws in Missouri during pandemic” (April 17): I am 68, my brother Scott is 66 and my father Joe is 94. We all have the same question: How will I safely vote?
We each received our letter containing absentee ballot applications from the St. Louis County Board of Elections. We each thought the letter, sent to all county voters 60 or older, was intended to solve the problem of being exposed to the coronavirus while at the polls. But there is a hurdle preventing us from voting absentee.
Each absentee ballot form contains six boxes that offer lawfully acceptable excuses for mailing in an absentee ballot, but none applies to us. We are not sick or disabled, and there is no box provided for wanting to keep ourselves and others from getting sick, but we are concerned about being exposed to infection at the polls. And none of us will lie to vote absentee.
We should not have to either lie or choose between voting and our right to stay healthy. Contracting the virus would likely be a death sentence for at least one of us.
Gov. Mike Parson and Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft should be taking emergency executive action right now to allow people to legally vote absentee. If they won’t stand up for our rights now, when will they?
Terry Liberman • Ballwin
