Letter: Flag antisocial history before blocking assault rifle purchase

Regarding the letter “Ban automatic rifles that are meant only to kill in war” (July 12): Since the 1930s, the federal government has placed very tight controls on nonmilitary sale and possession of a fully automatic weapon. The process to purchase one is cumbersome and expensive and normally relegated to museums.

The current crop of assault style rifles are semiautomatic, not automatic. Many states limit magazine capacity to 15 rounds. The letter writer is correct about the gaps in the Highland Park, Illinois, shooting, but the suspect’s father signed off on the purchase after signing for his son’s Illinois firearm owner identification card, despite disturbing issues in the family.

Perhaps we should ban stupid before we ban lawful ownership of such weapons. What I’d like to know is why the family felt it was necessary for their laconic son to own multiple weapons in a suburban setting. This is eerily similar to the shootings in Uvalde, Texas and Newtown, Connecticut.

Phil Henning • Smithton, Ill.

