Letter: Flag-lowering honor reserved for service to country
0 comments

Letter: Flag-lowering honor reserved for service to country

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.
Scouts put out flags at Jefferson Barracks for Memorial Day

The large American flag was lowered to half-staff on Sunday, May 28, 2017, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Scouts placed American flags in front of every headstone in the cemetery as part of their annual tradition the day before Memorial Day. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Regarding “To honor coronavirus victims, lower flags to half-staff” (May 5): Letter writer Donald Levin is mistaken about the rules of tradition for honoring the dead. Lowering the flag applies only to men and women who have given their lives in their service to our country, as in: on the beaches of Iwo Jima or Flanders Fields.

While it is heartbreaking and sad to lose a relative or friend to a heart attack or cancer or the coronavirus, it is not the same as losing your life in service to our country. Our Founding Fathers (and Mothers) had reason for this solemn tribute. Let’s be sure to keep the meaning separate and meaningful.

Tom Engelhardt • Webster Groves

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports