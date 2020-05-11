Letter: Flag-lowering honor reserved for service to country

Regarding “To honor coronavirus victims, lower flags to half-staff” (May 5): Letter writer Donald Levin is mistaken about the rules of tradition for honoring the dead. Lowering the flag applies only to men and women who have given their lives in their service to our country, as in: on the beaches of Iwo Jima or Flanders Fields.
While it is heartbreaking and sad to lose a relative or friend to a heart attack or cancer or the coronavirus, it is not the same as losing your life in service to our country. Our Founding Fathers (and Mothers) had reason for this solemn tribute. Let’s be sure to keep the meaning separate and meaningful.
Tom Engelhardt • Webster Groves
