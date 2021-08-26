Letter: Flag-waving mask and vaccine opponents are no patriots

Regarding " St. Louis County Council votes down mask mandate " (Aug. 11): It seems as those who won't get a coronavirus vaccine or wear a mask like to wave their flags and talk about liberties and freedoms.

We enjoy many freedoms, and it's not because of a me-first attitude. Americans have made sacrifices for the good of our country as a whole. Whether it was through war, economic hardships or disease (remember the polio vaccine), people came together as a community, as a country, to preserve our freedoms and way of life.