Letter: Flawed testing makes school comparisons impossible

I agree with Susan Pendergrass’ guest column “Sometimes the truth hurts” (Oct. 31) criticizing Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s school-rating information. I would go even further.

As former school board member, there is no viable way of grading or comparing school performance. How do you compare Ladue or Clayton to Normandy or Riverview Gardens? How do you compare charter schools’ selective enrollment against public schools that take all comers? This would be like evaluating two auto mechanics’ performance, one who works on a new Lamborghini while the other toils over a 1957 Studebaker. You just can’t make any worthwhile comparisons.

The nexus of the problem in evaluating schools comes from the misuse by No Child Left Behind of the scoring for the National Assessment of Educational Progress test.