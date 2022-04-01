Letter: Flea market gun sales need background checks as well

In my opinion, background checks should be required when selling firearms at flea markets. To the public’s benefit, limitations and requirements are enforced when buying a gun. People wanting to buy a handgun from a licensed dealer must be over 21, free of felony convictions, free of possessing illegal controlled substances within the last year, not be an unauthorized immigrant temporarily visiting the U.S. or be dishonorably discharged from the military, as well as not having renounced their citizenship or having been issued restraining orders.