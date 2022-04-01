Letter: Flea market gun sales need background checks as well

In my opinion, background checks should be required when selling firearms at flea markets. To the public’s benefit, limitations and requirements are enforced when buying a gun. People wanting to buy a handgun from a licensed dealer must be over 21, free of felony convictions, free of possessing illegal controlled substances within the last year, not be an unauthorized immigrant temporarily visiting the U.S. or be dishonorably discharged from the military, as well as not having renounced their citizenship or having been issued restraining orders.
These restrictions are fine until you find out that one in five gun transactions are done without a background check, according to a 2017 survey by Harvard and Northeastern universities. About 20 out of 100 people have bought guns without background checks.
Good citizens buy guns for self defense, practicing, or hunting, but criminals buy guns to rob, kill or harm victims. They get the guns probably from people who bought them without background checks and/or didn’t use a Federal Firearms License.
Alberto Mendieta • St. John