Letter: Flood insurance program is vital to families, businesses

Regarding “Flooded Mississippi residents return to soggy, smelly homes” (Feb. 19): Across our nation, thousands of communities rely upon the National Flood Insurance Program to protect themselves from disaster. This program is federally backed flood insurance that provides coverage for more than 22,000 communities across the country. It is vital for the survival of families, businesses and entire towns across the United States.
However, there is a problem with properties that continue to flood repeatedly, thus necessitating more insurance payouts. These repetitive-loss properties require huge amounts of funding from the National Flood Insurance Program, stripping it away from communities that really need it. From 1978 through 2011, those losses have added up to more than $12 billion — or approximately half the amount that the National Flood Insurance Program owes to the U.S. Treasury.
Several courageous members of Congress, including Rep. Ann Wagner of Ballwin, are sponsoring legislation to address the problem of these repetitive-loss properties. In a time where partisan noise is louder than ever, this bipartisan legislation is essential for Missouri and the nation.
The reforms in this legislation would mitigate the costs that repetitive-loss properties inflict on the National Flood Insurance Program, thus ensuring the program can endure for years.
Mary Catherine McElhone • Ballwin
St. Louis Young Republicans