Letter: Flood of virus patients means denying care to others

Regarding "Missouri hospitals in expensive race for health care workers, as COVID cases continue to rise" (Aug. 22): Even if someone is suffering tremendous pain, the person might not be able to get elective surgery because the unvaccinated are contracting the virus and are overwhelming hospitals. Meanwhile, the people doing the right thing and getting vaccinated are being turned away.
Unbelievable. No beds for the vaccinated in pain, but beds for the others. This is very scary.
Diane Shenker • Creve Coeur