Letter: Flood of virus patients means denying care to others
Letter: Flood of virus patients means denying care to others

With no beds, hospitals ship patients to far-off cities

FILE - In this July 26, 2021, file photo, Brody Barker waves to his father, Daryl, from outside his hospital room in Osage Beach, Mo., as he recovers from COVID-19. Many overwhelmed hospitals, with no beds to offer, are transporting critically ill COVID-19 patients hundreds of miles to far-flung states for treatment. The delta variant of the virus, combined with low vaccination rates in many states, is causing a surge that has hospitals scrambling to find bed space. (AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan, File)

 Sarah Blake Morgan

Regarding "Missouri hospitals in expensive race for health care workers, as COVID cases continue to rise" (Aug. 22): Even if someone is suffering tremendous pain, the person might not be able to get elective surgery because the unvaccinated are contracting the virus and are overwhelming hospitals. Meanwhile, the people doing the right thing and getting vaccinated are being turned away.

Unbelievable. No beds for the vaccinated in pain, but beds for the others. This is very scary.

Diane Shenker • Creve Coeur

