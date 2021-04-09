Letter: Flooding danger puts a strain on homeowners and insurers

Regarding "Recent rains close more than 100 roads across Missouri" (March 18): As spring approaches, many Missourians have their mind on one thing: rain. As the season of rain comes, so too comes the flooding we’ve become so accustomed to seeing year after year. It’s no secret that flooding causes a real threat to farmers and homeowners alike. It’s undeniable that cleaning up the damage of flooding is expensive.

So expensive is flooding, in fact, that the National Flood Insurance Program has been paying out more and more millions of dollars each year. Unfortunately, high-risk areas are not being proactively braced for flooding, so each year, these same properties cash in on claims, leaving fewer and fewer funds in the program for relief.

A bill pending in the House of Representatives could help frequently flooded communities better prepare to mitigate damages and avoid repetitive repair costs. This legislation is a great start to finding solutions to this problem.

Maryann Manion • University City