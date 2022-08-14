 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Flooding history might impact Brentwood development

Green Street Brentwood proposal

A 3-D rendering shows Green Street's proposal to remake Manchester Road in Brentwood, replacing existing buildings with apartments, commercial space, a hotel and microbrewery. 

 Courtesy of Green Street and City of Brentwood

Regarding “Green Street proposes homes, offices and hotel on Manchester Road in Brentwood” (Aug. 8): Regarding flooding and Brentwood’s proposed Green Street development, Mayor David Dimmitt said that though businesses did flood along Brentwood Industrial Drive on July 28, the recent improvements seemed to work.

I don’t believe the mayor saw Brentwood Boulevard between Manchester and Marshall roads, as Brentwood Boulevard had four to five feet of water on three different occasions in less than a week. Also, the water was flowing like a river through the new project area. How can he possibly call this a success?

David L. Neuner, Sr. • Brentwood

