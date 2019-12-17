Letter: Floodplain development in Maryland Heights is bad idea

Would-be developers in Maryland Heights may soon get their hands on an early Christmas present: the chance to bulldoze and pave more than 2,400 valuable acres as part of a $151 million tax giveaway by city leaders under the guise of tax-increment financing.
The grandiose vision for the Maryland Park Lake District relies on an interconnected web of pumps and levees that would better control flooding to create a suburban “city within a city” — never mind the inevitable damage that would simply shift up or downstream to historic St. Charles or beleaguered West Alton.
A new study by the Nature Conservancy and a British researcher favors a far more equitable approach than pitting one community’s flooding woes against another. They found that paying now to protect undeveloped areas that are likely to flood in the coming decades is far less expensive than paying for the inevitable future damage from building in the floodplain.
Put another way, a dollar investment in floodplain protection today returns at least $5 in savings from avoided flood damages in the future.
I urge my neighbors and fellow Maryland Heights residents, as well as those across the region who realize our current approach to flood management is broken, to join me in speaking out against this proposal when the Maryland Heights TIF Commission meets on Wednesday. The City Council is scheduled to vote on the proposal Thursday night.
Jamie Gilley • Maryland Heights