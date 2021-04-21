Letter: Floyd case tragically resembles one in Charleston, Mo.

Regarding "Missouri city settles part in suit over Black inmate's death" (April 15): In light of the George Floyd case, it's heart-rending to know that our recent and current Missouri attorneys general, Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt, both declined to bring any criminal charges in the 2017 death of Tory Sanders, a young Black man, while he was jailed in Charleston, Missouri.

Sanders lost his life under similar circumstances to Floyd's: A white law enforcement officer pressing a knee to his neck, pleas for air, use of a controversial diagnosis of "excited delirium" as the cause, and a city financially settling over its part in the killing. The difference, of course, is that Sanders and his family will not have their day in criminal court. Floyd's family saw justice served on Tuesday.

To add insult to injury and after almost four years of delay in bringing any criminal charges, Schmitt announced that it is now too late. The statute of limitations has run out to bring anything other than charges of murder, which he doesn't think he can make stick, against jail officials.