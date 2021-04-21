 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Floyd case tragically resembles one in Charleston, Mo.
0 comments

Letter: Floyd case tragically resembles one in Charleston, Mo.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tory Sanders

The Missouri NAACP and black lawmakers are calling for a new investigation into the 2017 death of Tory Sanders (left). Sanders was being held at the Mississippi County Jail, in Charleston, Missouri, and the sheriff at the time, Cory Hutcheson, was accused of pressing his knee against Sanders' neck for up to three minutes. (Leonna Heuring, Sikeston Standard Democrat, via AP)

 Associated Press

Regarding "Missouri city settles part in suit over Black inmate's death" (April 15): In light of the George Floyd case, it's heart-rending to know that our recent and current Missouri attorneys general, Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt, both declined to bring any criminal charges in the 2017 death of Tory Sanders, a young Black man, while he was jailed in Charleston, Missouri.

Sanders lost his life under similar circumstances to Floyd's: A white law enforcement officer pressing a knee to his neck, pleas for air, use of a controversial diagnosis of "excited delirium" as the cause, and a city financially settling over its part in the killing. The difference, of course, is that Sanders and his family will not have their day in criminal court. Floyd's family saw justice served on Tuesday.

To add insult to injury and after almost four years of delay in bringing any criminal charges, Schmitt announced that it is now too late. The statute of limitations has run out to bring anything other than charges of murder, which he doesn't think he can make stick, against jail officials.

I think citizens of Missouri need to know exactly how a young man traveling in Missouri on his way to Nashville, Tennessee, with obvious mental health issues and asking for help, winds up dead after being taken into custody in our state. Or do we, unfortunately, already know the answer?

Suzanne Laba • University City 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports