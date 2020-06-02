Letter: Floyd death requires rooting out racism, injustice

Regarding “Floyd’s brother pleads for peace, Trump takes combative tone” (June 1): It is with great sadness and outrage that we witness again the senseless death of one of our African American brothers, George Floyd of Minneapolis. As Dr. Martin Luther King has said, “Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.” We are all involved.
We urge our elected officials, police departments and each individual to root out our systemic racist attitudes and policies that lead to the denial of human dignity to people of color.
This senseless death only adds to the racial divisions existing in our city, our country and our world.
Sister Amy Hereford • St. Louis
