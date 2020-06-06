Letter: Floyd’s death not equal to black-on-black gun violence

Regarding ”Where are the protests about black-on-black crime?” (June 2): I say to the letter writer: Where have you been? There have been numerous marches, prayer and memorial services led by clergy, local organizations and parents of victims asking for black people to stop killing each other. The sad thing is it falls on deaf ears for many if it doesn’t affect the person or community directly. Why haven’t you been listening?
The majority of people protesting are peaceful. They are also outraged by what happened in Minneapolis. We should all be outraged, no matter what our skin color. To turn the attention to black-on-black crime is a perfect example of racism, pure and simple. Was the letter writer’s intent that it was therefore OK for George Floyd’s life to be taken by a white police officer because some black people kill other black people?
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. died in 1968 advocating for equality through peaceful means. I stand with him but realize people have been waiting for a long time. Too long. I do not advocate or condone violence. However, as an old white lady, I’m tired of hearing the same justifications for white privilege. Enough. Let’s get rid of a system that allows presidential payoffs and pardons for the guilty but takes a life away for passing a counterfeit $20 bill. Who’s the thug?
Maureen Rauscher • St. Louis County
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.