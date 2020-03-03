Letter: Flu didn't concern Democrats during Obama tenure

I don’t understand why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer didn’t express disappointment and outrage over the U.S. government’s flu response in 2010 and 2015 when a Democrat Barack Obama was president. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the U.S. for 2010-2011 there were 21 million cases of flu, with 290,000 hospitalized, and 37,000 deaths. In 2015-2016, there were 24 million flu cases, 590,000 hospitalized and 23,000 deaths. Their estimate for 2018-2019 is 34 million cases, 490,000 hospitalizations and 34,000 deaths. Interestingly, no one in the media seems to be reporting how many of those regular flu deaths over the past 10 years were of people who had not bothered to get an annual flu shot.
But now Pelosi and Schumer and other Democrat candidates decry the government’s response to the coronavirus, even though the current number of U.S. cases, hospitalizations and deaths from coronavirus are minuscule compared to routine flu seasons over the past 10 years. Most of the media seem to be pushing the it ain't awful theme, thus causing overreaction by markets. Why didn’t the stock market tank in prior years when flu outbreaks killed tens of thousands? Perhaps there is some type of political reason for all of this hoopla right now, now that we about eight months out from the elections? I’m shocked, shocked, that politics could be behind Pelosi’s and Schumer’s tantrums. Are the American people really that gullible to fall for this?
John Tremmel • O’Fallon, Mo.