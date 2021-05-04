Letter: Focus on important issues, not street-name changes

Regarding "University City task force targets four streets for renaming in first wave" (April 27): Yes, a few names don’t belong in the public square. But so many? Should we rename Rev. Martin Luther King Drive because he had extramarital affairs? Or excise from the history books many civil rights leaders because they turned their backs on fellow activist Bayard Rustin because he was gay?
We all have clay feet. Much more is gained by raising up the great accomplishments of our heroes rather than tearing them down for their failings. Dig enough for dirt, and no hero will be left standing. Who then will guide and inspire us and our children?
Let’s stipulate that Lord Jeffrey Amherst did terrible things in the 1700s. But how many people have even heard of him? Contrast that with the many proud graduates of Amherst College. Confrontation and controversy do not always mean progress. Can we not criticize Thomas Jefferson the slave-owner, but still celebrate and learn from Jefferson's brilliant achievements?
I fear some in the civil rights movement are losing sight of what really matters in people’s lives. And I worry the movement may suffer a decline in popular support accordingly. People care much more — I hope — about justice, inequality, jobs, policing, housing, voting rights and the like than they do about changing street names.
Eliot Rosenbloom • University City