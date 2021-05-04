Letter: Focus on important issues, not street-name changes

Regarding "University City task force targets four streets for renaming in first wave" (April 27): Yes, a few names don’t belong in the public square. But so many? Should we rename Rev. Martin Luther King Drive because he had extramarital affairs? Or excise from the history books many civil rights leaders because they turned their backs on fellow activist Bayard Rustin because he was gay?

We all have clay feet. Much more is gained by raising up the great accomplishments of our heroes rather than tearing them down for their failings. Dig enough for dirt, and no hero will be left standing. Who then will guide and inspire us and our children?