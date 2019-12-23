Letter: Focus on peace, not impeachment, this holiday season

With all the delirium engulfing this 2019 Christmas about impeachment, I’d like to offer an alternative healthier activity: “Impeacement." We need men and women of peace.
Throughout my own personal history, the people I have known and even read about who have earned the respect and admiration of the world are people of peace. Like Mahatma Gandhi, Jesus of Nazareth, Thomas Jefferson, Joan Baez, Martin Luther King, Nelson Mandela, Buddha, Saint Francis of Assisi, and here in St. Louis, Stan "The Man" Musial. And those are just for starters.
The people who earn the respect and admiration of the world are people who don’t harm others. They don’t cheat, bully, deceive, lie, steal or harm others for personal gain. Folks who earn the respect and admiration of the world are people from different cultures, continents, economic conditions and faiths.
“Peace to men of good will” is not a cliché that we should bat around like a warm but meaningless requirement of the season. Peace should be our wish for every child, parent and grandparent in the entire world. I believe we are but one family, and the sooner we start acting like the human family — with concern for the welfare of each person — the better off will be the lives of those who follow us.
Jim Mittino • St. Louis