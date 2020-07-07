Letter: Focus on trespassing mob, not those defending home
Letter: Focus on trespassing mob, not those defending home

Protesters return to St. Louis area where couple drew guns

FILE - In this June 28, 2020 file photo, armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey, standing in front their house along Portland Place confront protesters marching to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's house in the Central West End of St. Louis. An affidavit in a court case shows that the white St. Louis couple who stood outside their mansion with guns during a protest have pulled a gun before. Mark McCloskey says in the affidavit that they pointed a gun at a neighbor once as a warning to stay off their property. They claim they own a small piece of land, while trustees of their private street say they own it. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP File)

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding the letter “Homeowners had every right to defend themselves” (July 2): The McCloskeys had every right to defend themselves when hundreds of protesters came down their gated private street. It’s incredible that the news media has directed attention away from the protesters and toward the McCloskeys.

It is a dangerous sign of the times debating private streets or guns and not the invasion by a mob of a residential neighborhood. People need to get out from under their couches or out of their basements and demand protection. The right to protest is inviolate, except in emergencies, but it does not include disturbing the peace in residential neighborhoods or occupying public thoroughfares or private property. City officials should clarify any uncertainty in the law.

Protesters’ lawbreaking must be the focus of the nation, not just citizens protecting lives and property in the absence of police protection or when police are ordered to stand down.

Jack Tatom • Chesterfield

