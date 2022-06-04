Letter:Focus on voting out lawmakers who oppose gun control

In Lynn Schmidt’s column “21 promises for 21 lost souls” (May 30), she says “I will think of gun violence as a voting issue.” What she should say is that she will not vote or support any candidate who does not actively support sensible gun safety laws and regulations, and she will vote for those who do.
While her promises are nice things to do, none of her other 20 promises are likely to make any marked difference in decreasing our society’s current level of gun violence. Laws need to be changed, so we need to elect those who will change them.
Kathleen Gund • Clayton