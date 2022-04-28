Letter: Folks aren't visiting the Arch because of the crime issue

Regarding "Gateway to what? Arch renovations yet to fulfill promise to St. Louis" (April 24): Even after improvements, the flood of visitors to the Arch hasn't happened, and there is surprise and confusion as to why. This is why: St. Louis is a dying city because it ignores the plague of crime or pretends it is not the problem. It is.
Locals and tourists are refusing to go downtown. Unless this crime epidemic is dramatically curtailed, St. Louis is on its way to becoming another Newark, New Jersey.
Steve Farrow • St. Charles