Letter: Folks aren't visiting the Arch because of the crime issue

Arch visitor numbers continue slide

Chris Kirk, right, visiting from Baton Rouge, La., collects his shish kebob on Friday, April 22, 2022, from Fina Dizon of Ed's Food stand on Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard along the St. Louis Riverfront. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Regarding "Gateway to what? Arch renovations yet to fulfill promise to St. Louis" (April 24): Even after improvements, the flood of visitors to the Arch hasn't happened, and there is surprise and confusion as to why. This is why: St. Louis is a dying city because it ignores the plague of crime or pretends it is not the problem. It is.

Locals and tourists are refusing to go downtown. Unless this crime epidemic is dramatically curtailed, St. Louis is on its way to becoming another Newark, New Jersey.

Steve Farrow • St. Charles 

