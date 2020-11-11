Letter: Follow children's examples and lessen political vitriol

Regarding "After Biden win, McConnell says Trump OK to fight election" (Nov. 10): Post-election day, there will always be celebrations and disappointments, always winners and losers, always myriad problems and issues to resolve. Now is the time for us to rise to the challenge, vow to put aside personal feelings and work toward the common good of the country.
Those who choose not to accept the mandate President-elect Joe Biden spoke about should follow the examples of some of our youngest who have shown us how to behave: the children who have set up lemonade stands and collected/donated food for the needy; children voluntarily donating their Halloween candy to a child with cancer; the teenagers who have volunteered to grocery shop and do lawn care for elderly neighbors; the young man who, in his final cross country state meet, gave up finishing in the top 25 to help a struggling opponent over the finish line. ("Cross country runner from John Burroughs helps opponent cross finish line at Missouri state meet," Nov. 9).
We have been challenged to be better. It is part of human nature to gloat when we win and make excuses when we lose. But people should resist the urge to plaster it all over social media. Further public vitriol and hatred will only drive us further apart. Our young people have spoken by example. Let's listen.
Linda Glassner • Valley Park
