Letter: Follow the facts, not Fox News and Rush Limbaugh

I recently read a column in which the writer described her elderly mother’s remarkable transformation from Fox News addict to active learner who listens to other information sources. Under the spell of Fox News reports and President Donald Trump’s disinformation campaign, her mother had insisted the virus danger was overblown and a hoax. What changed her mind? Politicians’ suggestions that older people’s lives could be sacrificed to save the economy, as well as heeding the advice of her children.
We now know that massive disinformation campaigns on Facebook and other social media have influenced voters. We know that Russia and others are ramping up their ever-more sophisticated efforts to fool people and divide our country.
Maybe it takes a pandemic to wake up those who have been duped by years of lies. Maybe now some will make the effort to fact-check claims. Maybe they will seek out information from ethical journalists in newspapers that promote the common good such as the Post-Dispatch, instead of relying on Fox News operatives, who make their money by stoking hate. Maybe they will see that truth does exist, despite being told that everything they hear is “fake.”
Maybe if people stop listening to Fox News and Rush Limbaugh, our country could finally make up for years of lost time and use facts to improve everyone’s lives.
Judy Arnold • Kirkwood
