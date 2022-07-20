Letter: Follow the science regarding the rights of the fetus

Regarding Kevin McDermott's column "Anti-choice zealots have a powerful weapon: scatter-brained opponents" (July 17): I would like to know what exactly McDermott believes is eliminated by abortion. For the last couple of years, we’ve been told to follow the science. If we truly follow science, we cannot deny that a human being and a human life are destroyed by abortion. He uses the phrase “biological self determination” surprisingly in reference to women rather than the unborn human. Does this human not have a right to biological self determination?