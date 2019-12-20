Letter: Food stamp rule change is for able-bodied adults

The editorial page cartoon on Dec. 10 is not only disingenuous but deceptive. It portrays an elderly couple and a youth with a Grinch-faced Donald Trump taking their food stamps. The new rule regarding the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program program addresses able-bodied adults without dependents, ages 18 to 49. The Department of Agriculture says there were 3 million such adults in 2016. We have 7 million job openings and one of the lowest unemployment rates in history. To criticize this rule is to make a mockery of hardworking taxpayers, as well as our parents, who taught us our responsibility to work for ourselves and our family if we are able.
Tom Gilliam • Ballwin