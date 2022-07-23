Letter: Football coach didn’t force anyone to pray with him

Regarding the letter “Supreme Court fumbled football coach’s prayer ruling” (July 4): I was shocked that the letter writer, a minister, criticized someone for praying publicly. That football coach, or anyone else, has the right to pray. He’s not forcing anyone else into praying. The Bible verse that states pray in secret also was referring to people who go onto the streets and yell and call out to others passing by, evangelizing and making lots of noise, to “prove” they are religious. This was not anything like that. A minister telling people not to pray? I certainly would never attend his church.