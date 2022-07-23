 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Football coach didn’t force anyone to pray with him

Supreme Court Praying Coach

FILE - Joe Kennedy, a former assistant football coach at Bremerton High School in Bremerton, Wash., poses for a photo March 9, 2022, at the school's football field. The Supreme Court has sided with a football coach from Washington state who sought to kneel and pray on the field after games. The court ruled 6-3 along ideological lines for the coach. The justices said Monday the coach's prayer was protected by the First Amendment.

Regarding the letter “Supreme Court fumbled football coach’s prayer ruling” (July 4): I was shocked that the letter writer, a minister, criticized someone for praying publicly. That football coach, or anyone else, has the right to pray. He’s not forcing anyone else into praying. The Bible verse that states pray in secret also was referring to people who go onto the streets and yell and call out to others passing by, evangelizing and making lots of noise, to “prove” they are religious. This was not anything like that. A minister telling people not to pray? I certainly would never attend his church.

Could goofy rationales like this from the letter writer be the cause of so many people avoiding organized religion?

Jerry S. Hutter • Florissant

