Letter: Football coach should know not to pray at 50-yard line

Regarding the editorial " Religion case will test if justices really are originalists, or just partisans" (April 25): The U.S. Supreme Court is considering the case of coach Joseph Kennedy, who wanted to lead his student athletes in prayer on the 50 yard line at Bremerton High School’s football field in Washington state.

Perhaps before seeking a verdict in the high court, Kennedy should have sought the guidance of the preeminent authority on Christian prayer. According to the account in the New Testament Gospel of Matthew, Jesus had this to say on the subject: “And when thou prayest, thou shalt not be as the hypocrites are. For they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the corners of the streets, that they may be seen by men. Verily I say unto you, they have their reward." and "But thou, when thou prayest, enter into thy closet, and when thou hast shut thy door, pray to thy Father who is in secret; and thy Father who seeth in secret shall reward thee openly.