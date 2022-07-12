Letter: Football coach's postgame prayer is Christian bullying

Regarding the letter “Supreme Court fumbled football coach’s prayer ruling" (July 4): When I read about the U.S. Supreme Court's decision allowing a public high school football coach to pray at the 50 yard line after games, I wondered if the six conservative justices had completely forgotten their days in middle and high school when the goal of students each day is to avoid being embarrassed, humiliated, singled out or bullied.

What the court has now allowed is nothing more than bullying — Christian bullying. It is clear from testimony by students and professional football players that the pressure to follow along with the coach was not subtle at all. This is not a case of a coach's free speech or religious rights but of inappropriate coercion by a public school authority figure.

We are not a Christian nation. We are a nation of Christians, Jews, Muslims, Hindu, Buddhists, agnostics, atheists, humanists, etc. We are strong because of our diversity and our support of diversity. However, this ruling is one more frightening step by the Supreme Court in its campaign on behalf of Christian nationalism.

Ed Wright • Brentwood