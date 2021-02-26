 Skip to main content
Letter: For every angry Republican, there is an angry Democrat
Letter: For every angry Republican, there is an angry Democrat

Regarding the letter “Editorial pages too obsessed with hating Republicans” (Feb. 22): This letter could easily have been written about many newspaper editorial boards. But it was the anger, hate, lying, cheating and bullying being spit out by Republicans over the last four years that has snuck into our everyday lives and has become commonplace.

The letter writer is right: It is sad that “so many wake up every day so angry, bitter and wanting to lash out with their hatred.” But don’t think that Republicans are acting any differently. For every angry Republican, there is an angry Democrat. And yes, some of us will still defend the letter writer’s right to say what he thinks, but how can that be depressing? Isn’t that free speech?

Eileen DiGerolamo • Glendale

