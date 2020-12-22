Letter: For hospitals, virus patients are not just a number

Regarding "St. Louis-area hospitals struggle as COVID cases remain dangerously high" (Dec. 20): "Just a number." How many times have we heard that term and thought it applied to being taken for granted, a nameless consumer, or a non-personal demographic?

On Dec. 5, my aunt became number 282,000-something. She quietly slipped away in the care of a coronavirus nurse, holding her hand, in place of family members who, in any other time, would have been there.

Throughout that week, there were daily phone calls from doctors and nurses updating her condition. The week ended with just one phone call. It was a heartfelt condolence from the living angel who sat with her in the final moments of her life. My aunt was not just a number to them, and I cannot describe how grateful we are for what they did for her. I have a new understanding of the word care.

God bless all the health care workers for being family to our loved ones. Too many times, we pause to give credit to the latest group to come to our aid, call them heroes, then after a while we move on.