The United States as a whole is failing its children and their safety at school. The recent examples being school shootings in California and New Jersey. Although the Post-Dispatch and other news organizations touched on both shootings, our society has become immune to gun violence inside of schools.
Since the Gun-Free School Zones Act of 1990, there has not been another federal law passed regarding guns and schools. The only update to the act was a small section of the No Child Left Behind Act of 2004 stating that for schools to keep funding they must require at least a one-year expulsion of any student who brings a gun on campus. With this, there is no required prevention training, or education around gun violence, or safety for students, educators and school staff.
Theoretically, it should not be hard to either create a new prevention program focused on gun violence or even just add it to existing programs. Additionally, with the increase of gun violence in schools, I think lawmakers need to look at updating policies. How many children are going to have to die before policies are changed?
Jessi Cook • Ballwin