Letter: 'For the People' legislation helps preserve democracy

Regarding "Hundreds protest Manchin's opposition to voting law overhaul" (June 15): The United States has joined the flawed democracy list. We’ve been falling down the list of world democracies since 2006, and as of 2020, we’re ranked 25th in the world, according to an annual ranking by the international magazine The Economist. This isn’t a new problem. It’s evidence that trust in our system and the effectiveness of our institutions has been continually eroding.

Congress has become completely unresponsive to popular opinion. Americans face crippling polarization and hostility from our own countrymen and legislators. We’ve even lost confidence in voting, the cornerstone of our republic as the leader of the free world. Hard times require tough decisions, and they demand our action, not malaise and complacency. Despite the swamp of issues facing contemporary Americans, there are solutions to guide the American republic.

The For the People Act is the first step in ending gerrymandering, rooting out dark money, securing our elections, and securing popular sovereignty for the people — not the wealthy, not the corrupt, not those who look to undermine our republic.