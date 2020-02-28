Letter: For the world’s sake, Trump must extend START treaty

Regarding “Pentagon chief visits nuke base to highlight weapon spending” (Feb. 19): Our country has traditionally acted as a law-making force on nuclear weapons. Since the Cuban Missile Crisis, the U.S. and Soviet Russia have engaged in a series of arms-control treaties.
The only arms-control agreement now that still exists between these two countries is the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty), which limits each country’s nuclear arsenal to 1,550 strategic warheads. New START will expire Feb. 5, 2021. President Donald Trump said he might let it expire. If this happens, there would be no constraints on our nuclear arsenals.
Trump has stated a future agreement should include China. However, China’s nuclear arsenal is only a fraction of what the U.S. and Russian arsenals have, and China is unlikely to give up any of its weapons.
The best our country can hope for now is an extension of New START. We could use it to control the existing nuclear arsenal. In time, we could bring China and other countries into a broader arms control regime.
Jason Sibert • Maryville
Peace Economy Project