Letter: For Ukraine to win, it must seize the offensive on Russia

Regarding “Fall of Mariupol appears at hand; fighters leave steel plant” (May 17): Despite Ukraine’s courageous fight against Russia, I don’t believe there is a way that Ukraine can win. Russia still arguably has one of the strongest military forces in the world, and in the long run, Ukraine, at best, might be able to achieve a stalemate. Since Ukraine is out-manned and out-gunned, with a finite amount of resources, it can only hope to accomplish this feat by taking the war to Russia.

This means crossing the border and attacking Russia on its own soil, cutting their supply lines, destroying their air fields and important infrastructures, and wreaking havoc on Russian civilians. This would require the NATO allies to contribute as much weaponry as possible.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is staking his political career on winning this war, and hopefully, if the Russian hierarchy sees this as an impossibility, it might replace Putin, which could conceivably lead to a ceasefire.

Ukraine’s military has fought a strong, courageous battle against the Russians and deserves the envy of all of the peace-loving nations in the world. So far, its David-like tenacity has bravely fought off the aggressive, bullying tactics of the Russian Goliath.

Hopefully, Ukraine’s will to survive will lead to tangible results.

Gene Carton • University City