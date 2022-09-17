Letter: For years, newspaper content has shown a steady decline

I have been an avid newspaper reader for most of my 74 years, including the Post-Dispatch and Globe-Democrat. Having served in the military, I subscribed to the local paper wherever I was stationed. When I returned to St. Louis in 1993, I renewed my Post-Dispatch subscription, but I've grown more and more disenchanted. It seemed to me it was always downsizing. Also, I believe the news content became minimal, and the editorial page slant became more liberally biased. I used to tell people that the only reason I still subscribed was for the sports page, the comics and the puzzles. But not anymore.