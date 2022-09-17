 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: For years, newspaper content has shown a steady decline

  • 0
Newspaper

Stock photo courtesy of 123rf.com

I have been an avid newspaper reader for most of my 74 years, including the Post-Dispatch and Globe-Democrat. Having served in the military, I subscribed to the local paper wherever I was stationed. When I returned to St. Louis in 1993, I renewed my Post-Dispatch subscription, but I've grown more and more disenchanted. It seemed to me it was always downsizing. Also, I believe the news content became minimal, and the editorial page slant became more liberally biased. I used to tell people that the only reason I still subscribed was for the sports page, the comics and the puzzles. But not anymore.

I realize that the Post-Dispatch's parent company, Lee Enterprises, dictated the change and is probably doing it in all their papers. 

Patrick W. Maloney • St. Louis

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News