Letter: For your Memorial Day grilling, go for the veggie

Here’s some good news about the pandemic on Memorial Day: We won’t be getting stuck in traffic jams, and the meat shortage will keep us safe from our outdoor grills.
The U.S. Meat and Poultry Hotline advises grilling at high temperature to avoid food poisoning by E. coli and salmonella bacteria. But the National Cancer Institute warns that high-temperature grilling of processed meats generates cancer-causing compounds.
Fortunately, we no longer need to choose between food poisoning and cancer.
U.S. food processors have met this challenge by developing a rich variety of convenient, healthful, delicious plant-based veggie burgers, veggie dogs, and soy nuggets.
This Memorial Day, in the shadow of the pandemic, let’s stay safe in more ways than one.
Sal Mahoney • St. Louis
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.