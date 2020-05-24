Letter: For your Memorial Day grilling, go for the veggie
0 comments

Letter: For your Memorial Day grilling, go for the veggie

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5 for 5 months
St. Louis veggie burgers

Our quest for the best veggie burgers revealed some we’d make a special trip for and others that we’d rather forget. By Evan S. Benn and Diane Toroian Keaggy

SweetArt, 2203 South 39th Street • 314-771-4278; sweetartstl.com • Breakfast and lunch Tuesday-Saturday • Sweet Burger $8.98 with salad or chips

Evan: The runner-up in my book is this sturdy vegan — yes, vegan — burger that’s chock full of lentils. I like the way the patty’s warming spices counter its sweet ketchup and Roma tomatoes. The burger held together better than its crumbly whole-wheat bun, which reminded me of an airline dinner roll.

Diane: This burger’s meatloaf-like texture and spicy-sweet seasoning make the Sweet Burger one of St. Louis’ most popular veggie burgers. Extra bonus: The optional side of kale salad boasts tender chunks of roasted sweet potatoes. Still, the Sweet Burger doesn’t come close to my favorite dish on SweetArt’s small menu. That honor goes to vegan “Mackin’ Cheese.”

 Photo by Evan S. Benn

Here’s some good news about the pandemic on Memorial Day: We won’t be getting stuck in traffic jams, and the meat shortage will keep us safe from our outdoor grills.

The U.S. Meat and Poultry Hotline advises grilling at high temperature to avoid food poisoning by E. coli and salmonella bacteria. But the National Cancer Institute warns that high-temperature grilling of processed meats generates cancer-causing compounds.

Fortunately, we no longer need to choose between food poisoning and cancer.

U.S. food processors have met this challenge by developing a rich variety of convenient, healthful, delicious plant-based veggie burgers, veggie dogs, and soy nuggets.

This Memorial Day, in the shadow of the pandemic, let’s stay safe in more ways than one.

Sal Mahoney • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports