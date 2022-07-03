 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, St. Louis Post-Dispatch is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Mercy

Letter: Force all male sex criminals to undergo vasectomies

  • 0
St. Louis jail

Cells at the St. Louis Justice Center are shown on Sept. 17, 2002. Photo by Ken Shimizu of the Post-Dispatch

Regarding “Biden backs filibuster exception to protect abortion access” (June 30): It would be nice to know that we are getting help from powerful men who have worked to overturn Roe v. Wade. I believe some unwanted pregnancies might be eliminated if these steps are taken: Any man convicted of rape/sodomy or child molestation would be provided with a mandatory vasectomy within 30 days of conviction. After serving their sentence, they would have the legal right to have the procedure reversed. I’m told it doesn’t hurt too much. About like giving birth.

Nancy Dyer-Hutchens • Chesterfield

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News