Letter: Force all male sex criminals to undergo vasectomies

Regarding “Biden backs filibuster exception to protect abortion access” (June 30): It would be nice to know that we are getting help from powerful men who have worked to overturn Roe v. Wade. I believe some unwanted pregnancies might be eliminated if these steps are taken: Any man convicted of rape/sodomy or child molestation would be provided with a mandatory vasectomy within 30 days of conviction. After serving their sentence, they would have the legal right to have the procedure reversed. I’m told it doesn’t hurt too much. About like giving birth.